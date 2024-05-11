Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $40,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,044,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after buying an additional 245,403 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 234,836 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.