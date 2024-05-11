Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 2,214 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 179,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,215. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,711,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

