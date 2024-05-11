Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 556 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 459,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,886. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

