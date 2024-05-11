Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 11,881 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,188,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.80. 304,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

