Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 939 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,932. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

