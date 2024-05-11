Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 34,244 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after buying an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 850,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,406. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.