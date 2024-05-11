FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.41 on Thursday. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 283.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 283.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FOX by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 418,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

