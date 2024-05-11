Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Flux Power Trading Down 25.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

