Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $22.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 582,295 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Fiverr International Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.43 million, a P/E ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $19,193,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

