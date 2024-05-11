Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Price Performance

NYSE:FVRR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 1,915,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $909.05 million, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 1.70. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.