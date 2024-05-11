First Western Trust Bank Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $186.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.42. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $143.98 and a one year high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

