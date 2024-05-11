First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.65% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 462,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.05. 210,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

