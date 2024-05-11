First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NXTG stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $375.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

