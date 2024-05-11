First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HISF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 2,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

