First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 199.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

