Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in April

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Firan Technology Group stock remained flat at $3.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Firan Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.