Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132,538 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.48% of Teledyne Technologies worth $101,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TDY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.49. 174,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,037. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

