Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 1,021 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,930,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132.

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 219,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

