Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys 446,244 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,244 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $129,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,750,000 after buying an additional 311,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,606,000 after purchasing an additional 74,733 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.42. 580,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

