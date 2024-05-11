Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys 374,250 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,250 shares during the period. AECOM makes up approximately 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.54% of AECOM worth $193,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 951,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 871,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

AECOM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. 749,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

