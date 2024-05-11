Findlay Park Partners LLP Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,647 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $160,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,097,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254,998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,749,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.76. 2,246,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,337. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

