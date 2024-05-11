Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 65,402 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of KLA worth $112,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,457,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.26.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $718.27. The company had a trading volume of 448,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $690.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.31. KLA Co. has a one year low of $381.82 and a one year high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

