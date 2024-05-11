Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

FIS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.64. 3,954,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.