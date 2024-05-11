Fetch.ai Price Tops $2.21 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $193.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.