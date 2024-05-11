Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 703,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,629 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

