Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 703,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.78.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferroglobe
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.