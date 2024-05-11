Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $92,727.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,606,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,894.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 42,172 shares of company stock valued at $467,992 over the last quarter.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Featured Stories

