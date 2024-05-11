Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07.
Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.