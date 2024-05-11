F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,034 ($12.99) and last traded at GBX 1,028 ($12.91), with a volume of 337864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($12.84).

Specifically, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £988.80 ($1,242.21). Insiders have bought 199 shares of company stock valued at $200,163 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 990.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 953.75.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About F&C Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,456.31%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

