Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47), Zacks reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.08 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

