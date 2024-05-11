Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

