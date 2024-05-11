EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EYPT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,792,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

