Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.83 and last traded at $117.83. Approximately 3,739,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,656,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

