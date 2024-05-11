Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 14,530 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,810.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

Expensify Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 462,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,666. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

