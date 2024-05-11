Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 14,510 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 462,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.