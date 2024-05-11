Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Blake R. Bell Sells 4,100 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 97.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

