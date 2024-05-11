Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Up 7.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. 23,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 212,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Stephens began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

