Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $66.23 Average PT from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ES opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,539,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

