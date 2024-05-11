Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,061,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,436,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,396,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.89.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
