EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. EverCommerce updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

