Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 710,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,759 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 352,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $61.92. 3,124,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

