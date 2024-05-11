Ethereum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.33 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Ethereum has a market cap of $348.95 billion and approximately $10.33 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,905.30 or 0.04775340 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00055087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,109,117 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

