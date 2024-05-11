Ethereum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.33 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Ethereum has a market cap of $348.95 billion and approximately $10.33 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,905.30 or 0.04775340 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00055087 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011596 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019708 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011609 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014137 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003640 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,109,117 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
