ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

ESE stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

