ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $110.27 on Friday. ESAB has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

