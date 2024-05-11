Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,968.87.

On Friday, March 1st, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50.

Confluent Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.42 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

View Our Latest Report on Confluent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 18,649.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 45.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.