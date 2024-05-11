Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 332.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERAS. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of ERAS stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 867,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Erasca by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Erasca by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

