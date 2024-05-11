ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

ePlus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $509.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.