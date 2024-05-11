enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

Shares of enVVeno Medical stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hamed Alavi sold 8,334 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $51,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About enVVeno Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 70.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237,550 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.