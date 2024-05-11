enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Shares of enVVeno Medical stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.
In related news, CTO Hamed Alavi sold 8,334 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $51,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
