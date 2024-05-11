Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.06. 206,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 372,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after purchasing an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 201,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Enfusion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

