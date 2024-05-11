Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 1.0 %

ENR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 405,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

