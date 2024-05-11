Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

ENTA stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 543,111 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $698,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.