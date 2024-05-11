Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 19%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 3,411,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,207,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70.

Insider Activity at Empyrean Energy

In other Empyrean Energy news, insider John Laycock acquired 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($38,944.72). Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

